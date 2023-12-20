Create a candy heart wreath with the Paso Robles City Library

Registration period is Jan. 5-19

– The Paso Robles Library is set to host its next monthly adult craft on Feb. 7, offering an opportunity for individuals aged 16 and above to enhance their crafting skills.

Participants can register for the upcoming event, featuring the creation of a candy heart wreath, during the specified period from Jan. 5 to Jan. 19. The crafting session is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will take place in the library conference room.

To secure a spot, interested individuals must register with a valid Paso Robles Library card. Space is limited. The library will provide instruction and necessary supplies for the crafting activity.

Registration for the event can be completed online at https://prcity.com/246/Classes-Events.

Share To Social Media