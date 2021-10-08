Create a fabric ‘harvest pumpkin’ with the Paso Robles Library

Hand-sewing craft makes a perfect fall hostess gift

– Learn a new skill or improve your crafting abilities with the Paso Robles City Library’s monthly craft series. In keeping with the November theme of “Harvest,” create an engaging fabric pumpkin, similar to the one depicted above, using simple supplies including fabric and a cork. Designed as a hand-sewn project for beginning and intermediate crafters, a sewing machine can be used instead.

To participate, register before Nov. 6; once registered, participants will receive details about picking up the pumpkin craft kit and the Zoom meetup on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 6-7 p.m.

Space is limited. Registration with library card is required for each participant. For ages 16+.

For more information, contact Karen Christensen at (805) 237-3870.

The Library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Curbside service is available during open hours. Masks are required for entry into the library. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the Library Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

