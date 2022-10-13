Create a macrame holiday wreath with the Paso Robles Library

December craft perfect for beginning macrame enthusiasts

– December’s craft activity with the Paso Robles City Library is perfect for beginners and those more skilled in knot tying. Using the larks head, double half hitch, and square knots, participants will create a white wreath with red ornaments, suitable for a variety of holidays.

To participate in the class:

• Register by Wednesday, Nov. 9

• Pick up craft materials at the in-person pickup party on Wednesday, Nov. 16, from 6 to 7 p.m. in the Library Conference Room.

• Return Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 6 to 7 p.m. to share your wreath and pick up materials for the January craft. (Must be registered for January’s class to pick up new materials.)

Light refreshments will be provided. Space is limited. Registration with a Paso Robles City Library card is required for each participant. For ages 16+. For more information, contact Adult Services Librarian Karen Christiansen at (805) 237-3870.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

