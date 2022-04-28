Credit union introduces local shopping rewards program

Members will earn bonus rewards points on local purchases

– SESLOC Federal Credit Union has announced the launch of a local rewards program which incentivizes members to shop at select local businesses, including a variety of grocery stores, restaurants, and retail shops. Members will earn bonus rewards points on purchases with eligible Visa debit and credit cards.

“In the past few years, we’ve seen our regional chambers and other groups introduce incentive programs to encourage their communities to shop local,” said Kelli Briggs, SESLOC SVP/COO. “As a locally-headquartered credit union, we are undoubtedly champions of the shop local movement. We are proud to do our part in boosting our local economy so our businesses, neighbors and families can thrive.”

To launch the program, the credit union invited 13 businesses to participate, which include The Cal Poly Ticket Office, The Crushed Grape Wine & Gifts, Farm Supply Company, Firestone Grill, Hands Gallery, Junkgirls, Miner’s Ace Hardware, Moondoggies Beach Club, Pizza Republic, SLO Donut Company, Shalimar Restaurant, Spencer’s Fresh Markets, and Spyglass Inn Restaurant.

The credit union reportedly plans to expand the program across the Central Coast, with dozens of businesses added on a quarterly basis.

Some of the businesses, such as The Crushed Grape, are providing even more incentives by giving 10-percent off card purchases for SESLOC members.

“As a long-time resident, business owner, and SESLOC member, I am thrilled to be a part of the new Local Rewards program,” said Gretchen Goyner of The Crushed Grape. “I am grateful for the cross-promotion of my business and other local merchants while giving SESLOC members more reasons and more benefits for shopping local.”

Since 2018, eligible cardholders have been earning reward points on all purchases via the SESLOC Rewards program. The program is an add-on to this existing program, which now gives 1.5x in bonus points at participating businesses. The bonus points are awarded automatically by SESLOC, eliminating the need for integration with point-of-sale systems, coupon codes, or membership validation on behalf of the businesses’ employees. Points earned may then be redeemed for merchandise, travel, gift cards, cashback, and more.

“Local rewards is a simple, streamlined program that is a win-win for both our members and local businesses,” Briggs says. “This year, we are celebrating 80 years of service to the Central Coast. This program is one of the many ways we give back to the heartbeat of our community—our people and place—who have supported us for eight decades and hopefully generations to come.”

To learn more about the SESLOC Local Rewards program, visit sesloc.org/local-rewards.

SESLOC is a not-for-profit financial institution on California’s central coast since 1942, now operating with six branches in San Luis Obispo, Paso Robles, Atascadero, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, and at the Cal Poly campus. For more information, please visit www.sesloc.org.

