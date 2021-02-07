Crews burning brush piles at Hearst San Simeon State Park

–California State Parks, in cooperation with the Air Pollution Control District and Cal Fire, will be burning approximately 95 brush piles at Hearst San Simeon State Park, in the vicinity of the Washburn Campground within the Monterey pine forest.

The controlled burns start Monday, Feb. 8, and run through Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Actual burn days will be determined by weather conditions and permit conditions. Ignitions may start as early as 7 a.m. with fire activity curtailed by approximately 5 p.m.

Burning may also occur in the southern forest east of the northern Moonstone Beach Drive intersection with Highway 1.

The burns are done to reduce fuel loads and fire hazards associated with high fuel density caused by tree mortality.

Share this post!

email

Related