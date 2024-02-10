Crews conduct rescue boat training session along the Salinas River

– On Feb. 5, the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department conducted a rescue boat training session along the Salinas River, situated near the intersection of Navajo Ave and Rio Ct. in Paso Robles.

Over the past five years, the department has actively responded to numerous water rescue incidents within the Salinas River. Following last year’s storms, the department identified opportunities to enhance the safety and efficiency of swift water rescues. With the backing of Measure J-20 and the City Council, funds were earmarked to establish a rescue boat program. Eleven firefighters successfully completed a rigorous Swift Water Rescue Boat Operator course, enabling the rescue boat to be on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

As the river continues to flow, the department, in collaboration with other fire agencies, engages in a coordinated effort to practice perishable skills crucial during heavy winter storms.

The department emphasizes the potential dangers of moving water to the public, noting that just six inches of moving water can sweep someone off their feet, and 12 inches can stall a small vehicle, carrying it downstream.

For more information or in case of emergency, contact the department at (805) 466-2044.

