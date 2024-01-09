Crews contain commercial fire in Paso Robles

Fire was contained to bathroom in the business

– On Monday at 7:20 p.m., Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a fire alarm at 500 1st Street in Paso Robles.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed light smoke within the structure, prompting them to escalate the response to a commercial fire. To gain entry, crews had to pry open the main door. The fire, confined to a bathroom in the business, resulted in minimal smoke damage to the building, subsequently returned to the property owner.

The emergency response involved two fire engines, one truck, and one battalion chief from Paso Robles, totaling 11 firefighters. The Paso Robles Police Department provided additional assistance.

Investigation determined the cause of the fire to be an overheated bathroom exhaust fan left on. Fire and emergency services reminds all business owners with Knox boxes to ensure that keys in the box are updated when locks are changed.

