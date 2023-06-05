Crews contain commercial fire in Paso Robles

Incident occurred at North County Recycling Building

– A debris fire ignited at a commercial building in Paso Robles on Sunday afternoon, prompting the response of firefighters, according to multiple reports. The incident occurred at the North SLO County Recycling building.

Originally, the fire had started on Saturday night outside the structure, but firefighting teams were able to contain it effectively. But at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday, the wind intensified, causing the debris to reignite, this time within the confines of the building.

Responding crews tackled the situation, successfully extinguishing the fire within a span of 5-10 minutes. In ongoing efforts to ensure complete safety, firefighters continue to remain on the scene, removing all remaining debris from the building and thoroughly dousing it with water to eliminate any potential lingering hot spots, reports say.

No further details regarding the incident have been disclosed at this time.

