Crews contain grass fire in North County

Fire contained to one acre

– Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire north of Atascadero yesterday afternoon, according to reports. The fire was first spotted near 900 Garcia Road near Santa Cruz Road at 12:07 p.m., burning around one acre of vegetation.

Forward progress was stopped by responding crews, and engines were called off around 12:24 p.m., according to a Cal Fire Twitter post. No structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

WILDLAND FIRE:

Location: 900 Block of Garcia Rd near Santa Cruz Rd in Atascadero CA. #GarciaIC and firefighters on scene of 1 acre of grass no immediate structure threat.

Forward progress has been stopped.

Cause is under investigation. @atascaderofire #CountyofSLO pic.twitter.com/s4mO3XqkJw — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) August 31, 2022

