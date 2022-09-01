Paso Robles News|Thursday, September 1, 2022
Crews contain grass fire in North County 

Posted: 7:19 am, September 1, 2022 by News Staff

fire locationFire contained to one acre

– Cal Fire responded to a vegetation fire north of Atascadero yesterday afternoon, according to reports. The fire was first spotted near 900 Garcia Road near Santa Cruz Road at 12:07 p.m., burning around one acre of vegetation.

Forward progress was stopped by responding crews, and engines were called off around 12:24 p.m., according to a Cal Fire Twitter post. No structures were threatened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 

