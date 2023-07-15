Paso Robles News|Saturday, July 15, 2023
You are here: Home » Templeton » Crews contain grass fire that threatened structure in Templeton
  • Follow Us!

Crews contain grass fire that threatened structure in Templeton 

Posted: 5:16 am, July 15, 2023 by News Staff

Cause of the fire unknown at this time

– Cal Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out east of Templeton on Friday evening. The incident took place in the 350 block of Hollyhock Lane, near Neal Springs Road.

At approximately 5:50 p.m., the fire was gauged to be less than two acres in size and exhibited a moderate rate of spread, according to reports. The blaze primarily engulfed grassy terrain. A single structure was threatened by the advancing flames.

Authorities called for air support to bolster ground operations. The fire’s cause remained unknown at the time and is being investigated. As of Friday night, the fire was 100% contained.

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Templeton
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.