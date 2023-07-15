Crews contain grass fire that threatened structure in Templeton

Cause of the fire unknown at this time

– Cal Fire crews responded to a vegetation fire that broke out east of Templeton on Friday evening. The incident took place in the 350 block of Hollyhock Lane, near Neal Springs Road.

At approximately 5:50 p.m., the fire was gauged to be less than two acres in size and exhibited a moderate rate of spread, according to reports. The blaze primarily engulfed grassy terrain. A single structure was threatened by the advancing flames.

Authorities called for air support to bolster ground operations. The fire’s cause remained unknown at the time and is being investigated. As of Friday night, the fire was 100% contained.

VEGETATION FIRE: Firefighters and #HollyhockIC at scene of a vegetation fire near the 350 block of Hollyhock Ln, East of Templeton Ca. Currently the fire is 2 acres with 1 structure threatened. Fire is under investigation. #slocountyfire pic.twitter.com/EVzyXkyyYM — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 15, 2023

#HollyHockIC Update: Vegetation Fire East of Templeton Ca is 100% contained. — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 15, 2023

