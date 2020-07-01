Crews contain late-night fire in Salinas Riverbed

–Paso Robles firefighters responded to a vegetation fire the ignited early Wednesday morning in the Salinas Riverbed.

The fire broke out in the riverbed at the 1900 block of North River Road in Paso Robles shortly after midnight. The road closed between Union and River Oaks. Crews managed to contain the fire by 1:20 a.m.

Paso Robles Fire at scene of a vegetation fire in the riverbed at 1911 N River Road, the road is closed between Union and River Oaks. Please avoid the area while the crews work to contain the fire. pic.twitter.com/GRuQtAmjwC — Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services (@PasoRoblesES) July 1, 2020

