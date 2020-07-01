Paso Robles News|Wednesday, July 1, 2020
Crews contain late-night fire in Salinas Riverbed 

Posted: 3:58 pm, July 1, 2020 by News Staff

–Paso Robles firefighters responded to a vegetation fire the ignited early Wednesday morning in the Salinas Riverbed.

The fire broke out in the riverbed at the 1900 block of North River Road in Paso Robles shortly after midnight. The road closed between Union and River Oaks. Crews managed to contain the fire by 1:20 a.m.



