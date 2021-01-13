Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 13, 2021
Crews contain structure fire in Atascadero Monday afternoon 

Posted: 6:15 am, January 13, 2021

fire atascaderoAtascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a residential structure fire at 7400 Santa Ysabel Avenue on Monday at 4:27 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found heavy fire and smoke coming from the outside of a detached, two-car garage that was quickly extending into the attic. Fire crews gained access to the interior storage area of the garage and relocated the resident’s stored belongings. Ceiling and wall sheetrock was removed to gain access to the fire. The fire was fully extinguished and confined to the garage. The fire did not damage the adjacent two-story residential units.

A total of six fire engines, two command vehicles and one ambulance responded with 19 personnel serving in a variety of functions to safely mitigate the incident. No injuries to the public or emergency responders were reported.



