Crews contain structure fire in rural Templeton 

Posted: 7:30 am, August 6, 2022 by News Staff
No injuries or fatalities reported

– Cal Fire responded Friday morning to a structure fire at 510 Sequoia Lane in rural Templeton, according to reports. The fire broke out around 8:53 a.m. and was fully extinguished at approximately 11:26 a.m. The fire was confined to one room of the house, reports say.

No injuries or fatalities were reported during the fire. Fire crews remained on the scene to complete salvage and cleanup operations for one to two hours.

Six engines responded to the fire. Most of the engines were from Cal Fire, and Paso Robles Fire assisted with the containment of the fire.

