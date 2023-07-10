Crews contain vegetation fire near San Miguel

Fire contained at 355 acres

– On Sunday at 3:52 p.m., the Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey Unit received a notification about a vegetation fire on Vineyard Canyon Road near the intersection of Indian Valley Road east of San Miguel. Initially reported as a grass fire spanning two to three acres on the west side of the road, the fire quickly spread southward due to wind alignment, according to Cal Fire, consuming a total of 355 acres before being contained.

The fire prompted a response from fire crews, with nine aircraft, nine engines, four hand crews, three dozers, one water tender, and five overhead personnel assigned to the incident at its peak.

As of Sunday night, the forward progress of the fire was halted. Fire officials maintained a presence at the scene throughout the night, ensuring the extinguishing of any remaining hotspots.

Share To Social Media