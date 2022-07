Crews contain vegetation fire off Linne Road

Crews save three homes, no injuries reported

– Fire crews contained a vegetation fire that sparked near the intersection of Windwood Way and Linne Road east of Paso Robles yesterday.

The fire was contained at four acres. Crews managed to save three homes from the blaze. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Cal fire posted the following on its Facebook page:

