Crews contain vehicle fire east of Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:15 am, October 20, 2023 by News Staff

 

Crews contain vehicle fire on Highway 46– The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department contained a vehicle fire near Highway 46 and the 8000 block of Geneseo Rd., situated to the east of Paso Robles yesterday, according to a social media post by Cal Fire SLO.

The fire had no reported injuries and was reportedly confined to the engine compartment.

Firefighters successfully contained the fire by 2:13 p.m. Thursday afternoon:

