Crews contain vehicle fire east of Paso Robles

– The San Luis Obispo County Fire Department contained a vehicle fire near Highway 46 and the 8000 block of Geneseo Rd., situated to the east of Paso Robles yesterday, according to a social media post by Cal Fire SLO.

The fire had no reported injuries and was reportedly confined to the engine compartment.

Firefighters successfully contained the fire by 2:13 p.m. Thursday afternoon:

VEHICLE FIRE:

Firefighters & #GeneseoIC at scene of vehicle fire contained to engine compartment, non injury, near the 8000 block of Geneseo Rd of Rural Paso Robles Ca. Firefighters have knocked down the fire. pic.twitter.com/rbYwfC2UtI — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) October 19, 2023

