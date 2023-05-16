Paso Robles News|Tuesday, May 16, 2023
Crews extinguish fire in rural SLO County Monday 

Posted: 7:10 am, May 16, 2023 by News Staff

Investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze

– Cal Fire crews responded to a reported structure fire in California Valley on Monday afternoon. The blaze, which began at a structure before spreading to the adjacent grass, prompted the dispatch of air attack resources, according to a report by the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

At approximately 12:23 p.m., authorities received initial reports of the fire at the intersection of Angwin Trail and Alleghany Road.

By 3:30 p.m., firefighters had achieved 95% containment over a 110-acre area, according to the Tribune. To tackle the fire head-on, Cal Fire deployed eight engines, two crews, two bulldozers, and a water tender. Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management contributed two engines and a hotshot crew to the firefighting efforts, according to the Tribune. Recognizing the gravity of the situation, Cal Fire enlisted the support of three tankers and a helicopter for an air attack, as outlined in the report.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time, and an investigation is currently underway to determine its origins. No further information is available at this time.

Click here to see the original story by the Tribune. 

 

