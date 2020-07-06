Crews extinguish vegetation fire outside Shandon

[UPDATE] #JuanIC Fire GPS’d at 32 acres and is now 75% contained. #Firefighters will remain at scene a few more hours strengthening containment lines and mop up. Cause is under investigation. https://t.co/sPMwYAwZ8b pic.twitter.com/hQ6lVTodGY — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) July 5, 2020

–Firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire that sparked Sunday near Shandon.

The fire broke out near the intersection of San Juan Rd. and Gillis Canyon Rd. The fire was mapped at 32 acres at 75-percent containment, final acreage numbers are not yet available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

