Crews extinguish vegetation fire outside Shandon 

Posted: 6:41 am, July 6, 2020 by News Staff

–Firefighters extinguished a vegetation fire that sparked Sunday near Shandon.

The fire broke out near the intersection of San Juan Rd. and Gillis Canyon Rd. The fire was mapped at 32 acres at 75-percent containment, final acreage numbers are not yet available.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



