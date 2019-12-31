Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Crews extinguish vehicle fire in 7/11 parking lot 

Posted: 8:16 am, December 31, 2019 by News Staff

–On Monday at 3:30 p.m., Paso Robles Emergency Services received multiple calls of a vehicle fire at the 7-11 parking lot on 24th street. When fire officials arrived on scene they discovered a 2001 Chrysler PT Cruiser on fire.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 5 minutes. Once the fire was extinguished the vehicle was towed by a local tow truck company. The cause of the fire was mechanical issues. No other damage was caused to pumps or to the 7-11 property.

Photo and report by Anthony Reed

