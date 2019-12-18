Paso Robles News|Thursday, December 19, 2019
Crews install conduit along Spring Street 

Posted: 6:12 am, December 18, 2019 by News Staff


–The roadwork on north Spring Street backed up traffic for those dropping students off at Flamson Middle School and the Bauer Speck portables Monday, but Capital Projects Engineer Ditas Esperanza of the Public Works Department says construction is moving away from the schools.

She says this week, the crews are trenching for a conduit that will carry fiber optics through Spring Street. She says V. Lopez and Sons have completed work on the water and sewer lines. In two weeks they’ve connected the water lines to customers along Spring Street, including fire hydrants.

Commuters are urged to drive cautiously this week as they wrap up work on the trenching. They’ll repair the street pavement, but the city will wait until summer to repave that section of Spring Street.

Posted in:  Community
