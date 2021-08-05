Paso Robles News|Friday, August 6, 2021
Crews painting crosswalks in anticipation of schools reopening 

Posted: 1:13 pm, August 5, 2021 by News Staff

street painting

Drivers are reminded to watch out for kids in the weeks ahead

Paso Robles City Road Crews are repainting school crosswalks in the city in preparation for school reopening Aug. 19. It’s almost an annual tradition as tires and dirt obscure the yellow/orange crosswalk lines.

The new paint is enhanced with “glass beads,” ground-up plastic, which helps illuminate the crosswalk at night.

For the next few weeks, watch out for crews repainting the crosswalks. It’s a fast drying paint, so delays and detours are very brief during the process-. It takes only 45-60 minutes for the paint to dry.

Drivers are reminded to watch out for kids in the weeks ahead as many children return to school.

Comments

