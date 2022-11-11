Paso Robles News|Friday, November 11, 2022
Crews respond to house fire in rural Shandon 

Posted: 7:10 am, November 11, 2022 by News Staff

cal fire logo– Cal Fire responded to a house fire that broke out near Shandon on Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency:

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at a residence at 3165 Gillis Canyon Road, near Highway 41. As of 3:40 p.m., firefighters had extinguished the flames.

The owners of the home were not reportedly home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.

 

Comments

