Crews respond to house fire in rural Shandon
– Cal Fire responded to a house fire that broke out near Shandon on Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency:
RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE: Firefighters at scene of a structure fire, near the 3000 block of Gillis Canyon Rd in #Shandon CA. #countyofslo #slocountyfire pic.twitter.com/Q1r2l1lhSx
— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 10, 2022
The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at a residence at 3165 Gillis Canyon Road, near Highway 41. As of 3:40 p.m., firefighters had extinguished the flames.
The owners of the home were not reportedly home at the time, and no injuries were reported.
No further information is available at this time.