Crews respond to house fire in rural Shandon

– Cal Fire responded to a house fire that broke out near Shandon on Thursday afternoon, according to a tweet from the agency:

RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE: Firefighters at scene of a structure fire, near the 3000 block of Gillis Canyon Rd in #Shandon CA. #countyofslo #slocountyfire pic.twitter.com/Q1r2l1lhSx — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 10, 2022

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. at a residence at 3165 Gillis Canyon Road, near Highway 41. As of 3:40 p.m., firefighters had extinguished the flames.

The owners of the home were not reportedly home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

No further information is available at this time.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media