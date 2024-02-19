Paso Robles News|Monday, February 19, 2024
Crews contain residential fire in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:39 am, February 19, 2024 by News Staff

Photo by Jason Brock. Posted to SLO CO News page on Facebook.

– Cal Fire crews responded to and contained a residential structure fire at 30 Arroyo Drive in Paso Robles Sunday evening, according to posts on the SLO CO News Page on Facebook.

No information has been released yet as to the cause of the fire, or if there were any injuries.

Cal Fire said in a social media post that a quarter of the structure was involved:

