Crews contain residential fire in Paso Robles
– Cal Fire crews responded to and contained a residential structure fire at 30 Arroyo Drive in Paso Robles Sunday evening, according to posts on the SLO CO News Page on Facebook.
No information has been released yet as to the cause of the fire, or if there were any injuries.
Cal Fire said in a social media post that a quarter of the structure was involved:
STRUCTURE FIRE: Firefighters & #ArroyoIC at scene of a structure fire on Arroyo Dr in Paso Robles CA. 1/4 of structure involved. Firefighters have knocked down the fire. Firefighters will be at scene for the next 45 minutes. #SloCountyFire #CALFIRESLU pic.twitter.com/5iKR3k9hUD
— CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) February 19, 2024