Resident and dogs escape as fire breaks out in living room

Firefighters extinguish house fire in Atascadero

– Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire at 7570 Balboa Road at approximately 9:58 a.m. Friday. The fire started inside the living room of the residence. There was a single occupant who was able to get out of the house and safely evacuate with her two dogs.

Crews were able to limit the fire damage and spread to the living room. Significant smoke damage was observed throughout the entire two-story structure. Balboa Road was temporarily closed between Ardilla and San Fernando as firefighters battled the blaze. No other buildings were impacted. Several local agencies responded, including Atascadero Fire, Atascadero Police, Paso Robles Fire, Templeton Fire, Cambria Ambulance, Atascadero State Hospital Fire, and Cal Fire.

Crews remained on the scene for approximately four hours in order to fully extinguish the fire, salvage personal belongings, and clean up. The investigation was done by Atascadero Fire Department Staff and deemed electrical in nature.

