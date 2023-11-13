Update: Oak Shores residential fire extinguished

Update posted Nov. 13, 9:20 a.m.:

– As of Monday at 9:15 a.m., the residential fire that sparked at 8818 Circle Oak Drive in the Oak Shores community this morning shortly after sunrise has been extinguished.

The building appears to be a total loss, according to eyewitness reports. No injuries have been reported, and all residents were out of the home when crews arrived to the scene, according to a social media post by Cal Fire SLO:

Structure fire in Oakshores one structure fully involved. All residents are out of the home.

San Luis Obispo County Fire, CAL FIRE and Paso Robles City FD Units at scene. Fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/mtQ9wJSkSU — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) November 13, 2023

Original story posted Nov. 13, 7:30 a.m.:

Crews responding to residential fire at Oak Shores

– Emergency responders were dispatched to Oak Shores Community near Lake Nacimiento at dawn today following reports of a residential fire. Multiple units are actively engaged at the scene Monday morning.

The fire is located at 8818 Circle Oak Drive in Bradley, according to the Cal Fire Pulsepoint App.

No further information is available at this time.

Share To Social Media