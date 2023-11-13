Paso Robles News|Monday, November 13, 2023
Update: Oak Shores residential fire extinguished 

Posted: 7:30 am, November 13, 2023 by News Staff

fire oak shores nov. 13

Update posted Nov. 13, 9:20 a.m.: 

– As of Monday at 9:15 a.m., the residential fire that sparked at 8818 Circle Oak Drive in the Oak Shores community this morning shortly after sunrise has been extinguished.

The building appears to be a total loss, according to eyewitness reports. No injuries have been reported, and all residents were out of the home when crews arrived to the scene, according to a social media post by Cal Fire SLO:

 

Original story posted Nov. 13, 7:30 a.m.:

oak shores fire

Photo by Richard Coffey

Crews responding to residential fire at Oak Shores

– Emergency responders were dispatched to Oak Shores Community near Lake Nacimiento at dawn today following reports of a residential fire. Multiple units are actively engaged at the scene Monday morning.

The fire is located at 8818 Circle Oak Drive in Bradley, according to the Cal Fire Pulsepoint App.

oak shores residential fire

Photo by Anthony Robinson.

No further information is available at this time.
image from pulsepoint oak shores residential fire

Comments

