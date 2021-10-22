Paso Robles News|Friday, October 22, 2021
You are here: Home » Community » Crews work to fix water leak on 13th Street
  • Follow Us!

Crews work to fix water leak on 13th Street 

Posted: 6:10 am, October 22, 2021 by News Staff

water leak paso robles

City crews work into the early morning hours to fix leak

City of Paso Robles crews worked into the early morning hours Thursday morning to stop a leak that allowed water to seep onto 13th Street near Park Street. Crews arrived around 8 p.m. Wednesday evening to begin the overnight work. They dug down to a water main below 13th Street, and examined it, but it was not the problem. A second dig discovered where the water was leaking. They repaired that leak and were finished before 4 a.m, Thursday.

Corey Jordan of Amstrdm Coffee and Piano Lounge took coffee to the crews around 9 p.m. Wednesday night. That warmed them up in the cold night air.PR 13th Looking toward Spring[14521]

The water leading from the underground pipes was visible on the northwest corner of the intersection of Park and 13th. It was not a great deal of water, but it made nervous anyone in the area who had a basement and stored goods in the underground area.

There was no water on the roadway Thursday, after the repairs were completed.

Another crew worked on a water line in an alley off Park Street directly behind the Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce.water leak paso robles oct

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Community
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.