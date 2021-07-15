Crime statistics: Is Paso Robles safe?

Paso Robles crime data report

–Is Paso Robles safe? This report explores multiple crime data ranking sites and those from the Paso Robles Police Department.

According to the Paso Robles Police Department, crime decreased from 2018-2020. According to its statistics, in 2019, there were 300 reports of violent crimes and 649 reports of property crime. In 2020, there were 227 reports of violent crime and 377 reports of burglary crime.

So far in 2021, there have been a reported 106 reports of violent crime and 245 counts of property crime. It appears that Paso Robles is on track to surpass its 2020 numbers, especially for property crime. The police department broke down the statistics into the following chart: (Note: Statistics for the entirety of June were not completely accounted for at the time of this article)

Neighborhood Scout

Paso Robles is a moderately safe city compared to other US cities of its size, according to Neighborhood Scout and other area safety ranking sites.

According to Neighborhood Scout, in Paso Robles:

Your chances of becoming a victim of a violent crime in Paso Robles is one in 551 (compared to one in 227 in the state of California).

Your chances of becoming a victim of property crime in Paso Robles is one in 48 in Paso Robles (compared to one in 43 in the state of California).

The “city center” area of Paso Robles has the highest rates of both types of crimes.

Niche.com

Niche.com rated Paso Robles a “B-” score based on violent and property crimes. Nearby towns of Atascadero received a safety grade of “B” and Templeton also received a “B-.” Lake Nacimiento scored a “C,” and San Miguel a “C+.”

San Luis Obispo scored an “A,” however Nice takes into account more than just crime and safety stats when calculating their scores. Niche states on their website that they have gathered their data from over “100 million reviews and survey responses from students, parents, and residents to help you better understand what a school or neighborhood is really like.”

Area Vibes

Area Vibes gave Paso Robles a slightly higher, “B+” According to their data, in Paso Robles the total number of daily crimes is 1.29 times less than the California average and 1.16 times less than the national average. Violent daily crime statistics in El Paso de Robles (Paso Robles) are 2.71 times less than the California average and 2.33 times less than the national average. For property crime, El Paso de Robles (Paso Robles) has a daily crime rate that is 1.17 times less than the California average and 1.06 times less than the daily national average.

Paso Robles is safer than 68-percent of California cities, and 49-percent compared to all other cities across America. At this time, Paso Robles sees a below-average rate of crime in comparison to other United States cities.

