Crimson Closet offers free clothing to middle and high school students

All clothing at the Paso Robles High School location is community donated

– Three Paso Robles High School students have started Crimson Closet, a recent program that relies on community donations of gently used clothing for students. Juniors Ava Cox, Audrey Dawes, and Campbell Sinton began Crimson Closest as their SkillsUSA project and are looking to officially open in late March or early April.

“Crimson Closet is designed to target students of the school district. Our target is middle/high school students for now, and eventually open it up to elementary. Of course high school students have better access as it is located on [the] PRHS campus…We decided we could provide all types of clothes and reach out to everyone in the community for donations,” the organizers said.

All clothing is donated and can be dropped off in The Crimson Closet bin at the Paso Robles High School front office. The organizers have noted that most of the clothing are women’s items, of which they will accept more and are asking for men’s clothing as well. When Crimson Closet opens in a permanent location, there are plans to also be open after school hours and on the weekends.

Cox, Dawes, and Sinton are hoping this program can continue after their graduation, saying “we expect Crimson Closet to be open this year, all of next year and hopefully continuing on for generations to come!” Another popular program at Paso Robles High School that Crimson Closet is partnering with is Cinderella’s Closet, which focuses on prom outfits such as tuxedos and dresses, for students.

“We have had nothing but positive feedback, especially from our peers. When going through clothes or picking up donations, students like to reach in and point out their favorite jackets, pants, or shirts. From the school community, many teachers are in support and excited someone is bringing this in,” said the organizers, adding that “we have been working closely with the principal [Anthony Overton] to figure out ways to make this the best it can be.”

For more information about Crimson Closet, including opening dates and times, check out the Instagram page.