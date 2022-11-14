Crisp, dry weather, overnight lows near freezing in the forecast

Temperatures expected to warm slightly by Thursday

– Paso Robles should start the week this week with cool, dry, “Typical November” weather, according to reports. Overnight lows will dip below or near freezing Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights before warming slightly mid-week. Daytime highs should be in the upper 60s, moving into the low 70s by Thursday.

Click here to view a full, 10-day forecast for Paso Robles from Weather Underground.

“A classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop this week as high pressure remains anchored over the Great Basin,” says PG&E Meteorologist John Lindsey, “This area of high pressure will create Santa Lucia winds during the overnight, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions.”

A classic November Central Coast weather pattern will develop this week as high pressure remains anchored over the Great Basin. This area of high pressure will create Santa Lucia winds during the overnight, cold and crisp mornings, and dry conditions.🍂 https://t.co/4gr3Cypk8S pic.twitter.com/pwNykxcoyo — John Lindsey (@PGE_John) November 13, 2022

