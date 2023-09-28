Cross stitch a turkey with the Paso Robles library this fall

‘Bird of courage’ next month’s adult craft

– Crafters are invited to join the Paso Robles City Library to create a Turkey Cross Stitch, designed by DMC, to enhance their fall/Thanksgiving décor this November. Registration for the class with a Paso Robles library card opens Friday, Oct. 6, and closes Friday, Oct. 20. The pick-up party for craft materials will be Wednesday, Nov. 1, 6-7 p.m., in the Library Conference Room.

Perfect for advanced beginner or intermediate crafters, this project will allow participants to create, as Benjamin Franklin described the turkey, “a respectable bird, a true original Native of America, a bird of courage.” Light refreshments will be served. This activity is designed for ages 16 and up.

The library is open Monday-Friday 9-7 and Saturday 9-4. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit prcity.com/library and the library’s Facebook and Instagram sites for more information.

