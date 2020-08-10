Paso Robles News|Monday, August 10, 2020
Cross-stitched house is library’s August craft 

Posted: 1:56 am, August 10, 2020 by News Staff

Project is the third in the Paso Robles City Library’s online craft series

–As part of the Paso Robles City Library’s “Book to Action” grant-funded classes and events in August, the public, ages 16+, is invited to continue exploring the theme of housing insecurity by creating a cross-stitched house on Saturday, Aug. 22, 10:30-12:30 p.m. Based on a design by Country Living, this design is simple enough for a beginner and will encourage participants to reflect on the meaning of home.

“We have had requests for a cross-stitch class, and I am happy to be able to bring a new fiber arts class to our library community,” said Karen Christiansen, Adult Services Librarian. “Once you sign up, you will receive information on how to pick up your craft kit after August 3 with instructions and video links. Work on your kit until Aug. 22, then log in to our Zoom meetup at 10:30 a.m. to show off what you have done or get assistance with challenges you may be having.”

Space is limited. Registration before Aug. 14 for all participants is required. This class is for ages 16+. Book to Action is a program of the California Center for the Book, a program of the California Library Association, supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.

At this time, the library is open Monday-Friday, 9-10 for vulnerable populations, 10-7 for the general public and Saturday, 9-10 for vulnerable populations, 10-4 for the general public. Curbside delivery is also available. Call the library at (805) 237-3870 or visit www.prcity.com/library for updates.



