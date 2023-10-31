CrossCountry Mortgage announces new office in Paso Robles

Company hosting ribbon-cutting, open house at new location

– CrossCountry Mortgage has officially announced the grand opening of its new office location in Paso Robles. To commemorate this event, the company is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house, extending a warm invitation to the local community, partners, clients, and friends to partake in the celebratory occasion.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m. at 1925 Spring Street, Unit A, Paso Robles. This new office has been strategically designed to enhance customer service and accessibility for mortgage needs.

The open house event will allow the community to acquaint themselves with the dedicated CrossCountry Mortgage team, tour the new office facility, and gain insights into the company’s extensive range of mortgage products and services. Experienced mortgage professionals will be on hand to address inquiries, discuss financial options, and provide valuable insights into the real estate market.

“We are thrilled to improve upon our operations in Paso Robles and offer our exceptional level of service to our clients in a bright and comfortable setting,” said Branch Manager and Mortgage Advisor for CrossCountry Mortgage Zoe Raithel, “This new office is a testament to our commitment to providing personalized and accessible mortgage strategies and solutions. We look forward to celebrating this milestone with our community and welcoming new and familiar faces to our open house event.”

The company encourages attendees to RSVP by Nov. 1 via email at zoe.raithel@ccm.com or by calling (805) 400-8585. Light refreshments will be served, and attendees will have an opportunity to win prizes.

For additional information, visit www.teamzoeloans.com or contact Zoe Raithel at (805) 400-8585.

