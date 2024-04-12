Crowded House to perform in Paso Robles

– Crowded House, the multi-platinum-selling rock band, announced their upcoming North American tour along with the release of their latest single “Teenage Summer” from the forthcoming album “Gravity Stairs,” set to release on May 31. The tour, named the Gravity Stairs Tour, will include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Sep. 28.

The band, comprising Neil Finn, Nick Seymour, Mitchell Froom, Elroy Finn, and Liam Finn, collaborated with Steven Schram (Paul Kelly, San Cisco) on the production of “Gravity Stairs.” The album’s title was inspired by a heavy stone staircase near Finn’s vacation spot, symbolizing the struggle of ascent amidst opposing forces.

The new single, initially known as “Life’s Imitation,” underwent a name change to “Teenage Summer” after Neil Finn’s grandson, Manaia, identified it as one of his favorites.

Tickets for the tour will be available for purchase by Fanclub Members starting on Apr. 12 at 10 a.m. local time until Apr. 18 at 10 p.m. local time, preceding the general public sale on Apr. 19 at 10 a.m. local time. Further details can be found on the band’s official website.

Crowded House, known for hits such as “Something So Strong” and “Don’t Dream It’s Over,” has sold over 15 million records worldwide and received numerous awards, including a Brit Award, 13 Australian ARIA Awards, and an MTV VMA. Despite a hiatus following the passing of Paul Hester in 2005, the band returned with albums such as “Time on Earth” (2007) and “Intriguer” (2010), culminating in the release of “Dreamers Are Waiting” in 2021. Neil Finn’s extensive musical career, from Split Enz to his solo endeavors, has earned him a dedicated global fanbase.

