Crowds flock to second annual Open Farm Day

Events this year included agrarian art showcase at Studios on the Park

– Tourists, locals, and agricultural enthusiasts once again gathered to travel the SLO Co Farm Trail to tour, taste and learn last month in San Luis Obispo County. This year a new event was added to kick off the two-day weekend, An Evening of agriCULTURE at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. Their new exhibition, Farmstead, showcased agrarian art by fellow farmers, as well as the ever-talented local artist community.

Over $4,500 was raised to infuse back into our community, via youth ag ed programs by The Great AGventure, food-related programs by Must Charities, and continuing local ag promotion by FARMstead ED. Farmers and purveyors jumped through hoops with planning and promotion, helped spread the word, and received the community with open arms (and gates) by hosting farm tours, workshops, demos, tastings, and unique agricultural experiences. Guests blazed their own trail learning how to milk a goat, observed busy bees in their hives, strolled through fresh flower fields, sipped local wines, grazed on locally grown groceries, tasted olive oils, hand-crafted aromatic and creative take-a-ways to remember the day by, cuddled with barnyard babes, learned how their food is grown, and more.

Open Farm Day participants included AmByth Estate, Chapparal Gardens, City Farm SLO, Colony Culture, Couleur de la vie, Dallidet Adobe & Gardens, Giving Tree Family Farm, The Groves on 41, Hambly Farms, Hartley Farms, Life Elements, Nature’s Touch Nursery & Harvest, Olea Farm, Our Global Family Farm, Redwings Horse Sanctuary, Reves, de Moutons, The Shady Oaks Farm, Sierra Honey Farm, Taddo’s Tallow, Talley Farms Fresh Harvest and Casa Festiva.

Visit www.farmsteaded.com for a copy of the SLO Co Farm Trail map and to learn more.

