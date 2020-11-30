Cuesta art gallery continues with RACE Matters collaboration series

–Join Cuesta College’s Harold J. Miossi art gallery for the sixth event in their Laboratory Series, a conversation series with Black-identified artists in collaboration with RACE Matters San Luis Obispo.

There will be a Zoom webinar and artist talk with Zalika Azim on Dec. 17, from 5 to 7 p.m. Register here: https://cccconfer.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_xtfl_yHbTtS9gzaj6lfetQ

About Zalika Azim

Zalika Azim (b.1990) is a New York-based artist conceptualizing her practice through photography, installation, performance, text, and sound. Exploring the mechanisms of personal and collective narratives, her work “investigates the ways in which memory, migration, movement and the body are negotiated within the American landscape.” In considering how domestic ephemera and language become charged with intelligence beyond what is immediately apparent, Azim’s “totemic juxtapositions set out to exist in a liminal state that mines spatial, temporal, and ancestral knowledges.”

Azim’s work has been exhibited nationally and internationally, including The Dean Collection, The International Center of Photography, The Maryland Institute College of Art, Welancora Gallery, Dorsky Gallery, Diego Rivera Gallery, the Instituto Superior de Arte and the African American Museum in Philadelphia. Her first solo exhibition, in case you should forget to sweep before sunset (2019) was presented with Baxter Street at The Camera Club of New York. Azim holds a BFA in Photography & Imaging from the Tisch School of the Arts, and a BA in Social and Cultural Analysis focused in Africana, Gender and Sexuality Studies from New York University.

She is a 2019–2020 Shandaken: Governors Island artist-in-resident, and recently co-curated the NXTHVN inaugural exhibition Countermythologies. Find out more about the artist at zalikaazim.com

