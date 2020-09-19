Cuesta art gallery & R.A.C.E. Matters SLO to host panel talk

–The community is invited to a panel conversation with Peter J. Harris in the third installment of the Laboratory Series hosted by the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery at Cuesta College. The Laboratory Series is a monthly collaboration between R.A.C.E. Matters San Luis Obispo and the art gallery to highlight Black-identified artists and voices.

For the September event, Harris will be joined by three men living in San Luis Obispo in a panel discussion and a public Q & A. According to R.A.C.E Matters SLO, the panel is a conversation with local Black men to discuss African American life and history through the lens of happiness of the men whose survival, let alone joy, has never been a national priority. The event is on Thursday, Sept. 24, from 5 – 6:30 p.m. and will be held virtually via Zoom. Registration is available by clicking here.

“This event offers a localized and focused opportunity to hear from creatives and to diversify the creative work that we engage in intentionally,” said Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery Coordinator Emma Saperstein. “Harris’ work is all about black male happiness, and the panel conversation will involve a facilitated dialogue on what it means to experience joy as a Black man. In light of recent B.L.M. protests, dialoguing around these topics becomes more important than ever.”

Peter J. Harris is a writer, producer, publisher, broadcaster, and educator. He is the founding director of The Black Man of Happiness Project, an artistic exploration of Black men and joy. He won the American Book Award in 2015 and has published his poetry, essays, and fiction in a wide range of national publications.

For more information on future Laboratory Series events and the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery, visit the webpage or call (805) 546-3202.

