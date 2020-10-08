Cuesta art gallery to host conversation with Allana Clarke

–The Harold J Miossi Art Gallery at Cuests College invites the public to join them for their third event in the Laboratory Series, a conversation series with Black-identified artists in collaboration with R.A.C.E. Matters San Luis Obispo.

The gallery will host a conversation with Allana Clarke. Allana Clarke is a Trinidadian-American artist whose practice is built upon a foundation of uncertainty, curiosity, a will to heal, and an insistence upon freedom.

Fluidly moving through video, performance, photography, and text, her research-based practice incorporates socio-political and art historical texts, to contend with ideas of Blackness, the binding nature of bodily signification, and of the possibility to create non-totalizing identifying structures. Clarke received her BFA in photography from New Jersey City University in 2011 and an MFA in Interdisciplinary Practice from MICA’s Mount Royal School of Art in 2014. Clarke has been an artist in residence at the Skowhegan School of Painting & Sculpture, The Vermont Studio Center, Lighthouse Works, and Yaddo. She has received several grants including the Toby Devan Lewis Fellowship, Franklin Furnace Fund, and a Puffin Foundation Grant. Her work has been screened and performed at Gibney Dance in NY, Invisible Export NY, New School Glassbox Studio NY, FRAC in Nantes, France, SAVVY Contemporary in Berlin, and was featured in the Bauhaus Centennial edition Bauhaus Now: Is Modernity an Attitude. She is currently a 2020 NXTHVN fellow and an assistant professor at Wayne State University in Detroit.

