Cuesta art gallery to present annual student art exhibition

Exhibition opens April 18

– The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery at Cuesta College has announced the return of the annual student art exhibition, showcasing the creativity and talent of Cuesta College art students. This year’s exhibition opens April 18 and runs through May 17, providing a diverse display of student artistic work curated by interdisciplinary artist and Cal Poly assistant professor Makia Sharp. The exhibition features a collection of ceramics, drawings, graphic design, digital art, painting, photography, printmaking, and sculpture.

“This exhibition is an exciting opportunity for the students to showcase their creative talents to a wider audience and for art enthusiasts to experience some exceptional artwork and witness the potential of young artists,” said Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery Coordinator Tim Stark. “We warmly welcome everyone to attend and appreciate this spectacular display of art, and we are confident that the 2024 Cuesta College Student Annual Art Exhibition will be a huge success.”

The opening reception is on Thu, April 18, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. At 5:15 p.m., an awards presentation, partly made possible by the Helen Novy Art Fund, will occur.

The Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery is in Room 7170 at the Cuesta College San Luis Obispo campus. Admission to the gallery is free. Visit the gallery webpage or call (805) 546-3202 for a schedule of exhibits and hours of operation. For additional information, email timothy_stark@cuesta.edu.

Share To Social Media