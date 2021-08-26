Cuesta board votes to require vaccination for students, employees, visitors

Masks will also be mandatory indoors

–Cuesta College will require vaccination for students, employees, and visitors to access its campuses and facilities. In a special meeting on Aug. 25, the San Luis Obispo County Community College District Board of Trustees voted 5-1 to approve Resolution 09-21, directing Cuesta College Superintendent / President Jill Stearns to develop administrative procedures for a vaccine requirement to be fully implemented by Oct. 15.

“Vaccination is the most effective means of preventing COVID-19, and the resolution passed by the Board of Trustees strengthens Cuesta College’s commitment to protecting the health and well-being of our students and employees,” said Stearns.

Cuesta College’s vaccine resolution follows the recommendations and directions of federal, state, and local health agencies and the FDA approval of the first COVID-19 vaccine. It is consistent with vaccine requirements adopted by California’s K-12 educational institutions and higher education systems, including the California State University, the University of California, and dozens of California community colleges.

“Our goal is to ensure our students’ completion of their educational goals and provide the safest in-person learning environment as possible, and a vaccinated campus community supports that goal,” said Board of Trustees President Mary Strobridge.

Cuesta College’s fall semester began Aug. 16 with health and safety protocols under the Safe Reopening Plan. Following CDC guidelines, face coverings are required in all indoor public areas and shared spaces for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. In alignment with CDC disinfecting protocols, classrooms and office spaces are regularly sanitized. Mobile air filtration units and ion-enhanced ventilation systems have been installed to improve air quality in buildings.

Cuesta College recently announced incentives to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Students who provide proof of complete vaccination can receive a $250 cash gift card and be eligible for a $5,000 scholarship. For additional details about the Cuesta College Vaccine Challenge, please visit bit.ly/vaccinateCuesta.

For more information about SLO County’s vaccine clinics and hours of operation, please visit bit.ly/vaccinateSLO. Vaccination appointments are also available on the California Department of Public Health’s My Turn website.

For daily updates and information on Cuesta College’s ongoing pandemic response, visit cuesta.edu/covid-19.

