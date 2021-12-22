Cuesta Business and Entrepreneurship Center partners with The Sandbox Paso Robles

Business students will have access to co-working space, as well as future events, business programs

– Cuesta College Business and Entrepreneurship Center and The Sandbox Paso Robles have announced a partnership to provide Cuesta business students and staff a downtown Paso Robles location to work on their business ventures, gather, meet with professors and mentors, or study.

Cuesta College Business and Entrepreneurship Center will now occupy a Shipping Container Office at The Sandbox Paso Robles location and all business students will have access to the co-working space, as well as future events, and business programs hosted by The Sandbox and its partners. The Sandbox already is home to past Cuesta business program students who now run and work with local businesses, and this partnership will allow for more interaction between current business students and former business students.

The Sandbox will soon host business and entrepreneurship events and programs that will be a great addition to the Cuesta curriculum and allow students to learn more about business and entrepreneurship.

“We are excited to offer Cuesta business students and staff a new location to work, collaborate, learn and grow their businesses. The Sandbox Paso Robles has provided a great space and a unique opportunity for our students focused on learning about business and growing their own businesses to interact with the business community and other entrepreneurs,” said Gayla Jurevich, Regional Director Employer Engagement Business and Entrepreneurship.

“The Sandbox Paso Robles is excited to host Cuesta business students and staff and begin a great partnership,” said Kyle Ashby, Founder of The Sandbox Paso Robles. “This partnership will help support area entrepreneurs learning key business skills through the Cuesta program, and we hope to see more successful businesses grow out of this relationship. In addition, this partnership and existing partnership with the Cal Poly Center For Innovation & Entrepreneurship and their incubator program housed in The Sandbox will create a hub for student entrepreneurship in the area.”

To learn more about Cuesta College’s Business Administration degrees, certificates, and courses, see Cuesta’s Business Education website or contact Gary Rubin, Business Instructor at grubin@cuesta.edu.

To learn more about The Sandbox Paso Robles visit www.thesandboxpaso.com.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related