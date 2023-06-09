Cuesta College breaks ground on new SLO Campus Center

New 33,728 square foot Campus Center will serve as the ‘front door,’ main hub of SLO campus

– This week, Cuesta College marked a milestone with a groundbreaking ceremony for the highly anticipated San Luis Obispo Campus Center.

The new 33,728 square foot Campus Center will serve as the “front door” and main hub of the San Luis Obispo campus. The state-of-the-art facility will feature a boardroom, café, meeting, and conference rooms, offices, and student success and support programs. It will provide a comprehensive experience for new students and the community, consolidating various services under one roof.

“The generous support from this great community provides the essential funding necessary for capital projects,” said Cuesta College Superintendent / President Dr. Jill Stearns. “With the passing of Measure L, the opportunities to improve Cuesta’s physical space to include a new center for student support services would not be possible.”

Key details about the SLO Campus Center:

Expected completion by Spring 2025

Project cost: approximately $37 million

Project awarded to Wysong Construction of Atascadero

Project site covers approximately five acres

Includes development of a new RTA bus stop, updated parking with EV chargers

Aiming for LEED Silver Certification

Building’s lobby features a welcome center and help desk

First floor houses student success and support programs, while the second floor accommodates college administrative offices and state-of-the-art meeting space for the Board of Trustees and Foundation Board

The SLO Campus Center is the newest and last addition to Cuesta College, made possible by Measure L. San Luis Obispo County voters approved the $275M general obligation bond in November 2014, allowing for new construction projects, necessary repairs, and upgrades at Cuesta College.

Board of Trustees President Mary Strobridge expressed appreciation to the community and the county for their continued support of Measure L, emphasizing the board’s commitment to providing educational facilities that prepare students for success.

For further updates and detailed information about Measure L, visit cuestacollegebond.info. Watch a video of the groundbreaking ceremony below:

