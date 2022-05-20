Cuesta College celebrates 2022 commencement

This year’s commencement included a record-breaking 1,646 graduates

– Cuesta College celebrates its 57th graduating class with a drive-through commencement ceremony on Friday, May 20, from 2 – 4 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo campus.

This year’s ceremony honors the accomplishments of 1,646 graduating students, the most in Cuesta College history. A total of 2,452 degrees are awarded this year, including 1,327 associate in arts, 332 associate in science, 458 associate in arts for transfer, and 335 associate in science for transfer. Cuesta College offers 47 associate degree programs and 36 transfer degrees, providing students with a clear pathway into the California State University system.

“Cuesta College’s graduating class of 2022 has so much to be proud of, and I am looking forward to congratulating each of them as they walk across the stage to receive their diploma,” said Superintendent and President Jill Stearns. “Our graduates have endured many obstacles, and their diligence and commitment to success will carry them forward into their bright futures ahead.”

Of this year’s graduating class, 841 students came from San Luis Obispo County high schools. Another record-breaking 446 of these graduates were recipients of the Promise Scholarship, which provides two fee-free years at Cuesta College.

The graduating class includes students with an age range of 17 to 86. Of the graduates, 475 earned honors or high honors by achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, including 31 who earned a perfect 4.0 GPA. Eleven veterans earned degrees this year, representing the Air Force, Army, Marine, Navy, and Coast Guard.

The drive-through commencement caravan begins at the Education Drive entrance to the campus. Participants make their way to Parking Lot 5, where graduates exit their vehicles, walk across the stage, and take a commemorative photo. The public is invited to watch the event online as it streams live at bit.ly/cuestagrad2022.

Advertisement

Related