Cuesta College celebrates new data center with ribbon-cutting 

–Cuesta College celebrated the opening of its new Data Center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 5. Funded by Measure L, the building centralizes many of the college’s information technology systems in one state-of-the-art center, making access to the internet faster, more reliable, and making the college cloud-ready with enhanced connectivity, according to the college.

“The impact of these technology-related updates strengthens our ability to serve students and provide 21st-century learning,” said Dr. Jill Stearns, Cuesta College Superintendent / President. “Technology upgrades are necessary to deliver effective and meaningful educational and job training programs that meet current industry standards and provide up-to-date technology for the classroom and college operations.”

According to Dr. Stearns, the benefits of the Data Center in developing Cuesta College’s technology and cloud-readiness include:

An upgraded core network switch that brings the college’s internet capabilities up-to-date

The installation of additional Wireless Access Points in and around various locations on campus, in coordination with Title V, a federal grant through the Developing Hispanic-Serving Institutions Program

A secure infrastructure which also allows the college to prepare for all climate conditions or emergencies in an efficient and consistent manner

Appropriate generators and redundant power supplies to minimize downtime, hardware failures, and data loss

Enhanced internet connectivity, which facilitates accessing cloud-based applications quickly and reliably.

The new Data Center also includes 13 offices, housing the network administrators, programmers, database administrators, and the executive director of information technology. Passed in November of 2014 by the voters of San Luis Obispo County, Measure L is a general obligation bond in the amount of $275M. For more information on current and future Measure L projects, please visit www.cuestacollegebond.info.

