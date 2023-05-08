Cuesta College Foundation raises over $100,000 for student emergency fund

Fund provides emergency grants for students facing urgent, unforeseeable expenses that could cause them to drop out of college

– The Cuesta College Foundation hosted a successful 50th Anniversary Celebration last Thursday at Oyster Ridge in Santa Margarita. The event featured live music by Cuesta College Jazz, food, and a silent and live auction. It raised a total of $109,789 to support the foundation’s endowment for the Cuesta Assistance for Student Emergencies (CASE) Fund.

“We are thrilled with the overwhelming support we received from the community at our 50th Anniversary celebration,” said Cuesta College Foundation Executive Director Shannon Hill. “The funds raised will significantly impact the lives of Cuesta College students and help us continue our mission of providing accessible, affordable, and high-quality education to our community.”

The CASE Fund is a resource to the campus community providing emergency grants for Cuesta College students facing urgent and unforeseeable expenses that could cause them to drop out of college. The funds raised at the anniversary celebration will allow the foundation to create an endowment for the fund and provide critical financial support to students in perpetuity.

“I am proud to say that the Cuesta College Foundation is one of the largest and most active in the whole California Community College system,” said Cuesta College Superintendent and President Dr. Jill Stearns. “As I attend meetings with other college leaders across the state, they are always impressed at the level of support our community offers Cuesta and the numerous gifts that the foundation stewards. Our donors should be proud of that recognition and the foundation’s accomplishments.”

Also recognized at the event were alumni Evan Norton, Psy.D. ’12, Adam Watkins ’91, Caren Ray Russom ’88, and Karl Wittstrom ’75, who all received the prestigious Honored Alumni Awards.

For more information visit cuesta.edu/give/.

Share To Social Media