Cuesta College Foundation to provide over $1 million for students this year

– The Cuesta College Foundation has announced that it will provide students with over $1 million in financial support for the 2023-2024 academic year. This is the largest amount of financial support the foundation has ever provided in a single academic year.

“This million-dollar milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to breaking down financial barriers and empowering students to achieve their educational goals,” said Shannon Hill, executive director of the Cuesta College Foundation. “As we celebrate our 50th anniversary, we remain steadfast in our mission to provide transformative opportunities for students in San Luis Obispo County.”

The foundation hosted its 34th annual scholarship reception on Aug. 3 at the San Luis Obispo Campus. The event celebrated the outstanding achievements of scholarship recipients and expressed gratitude to the donors who made these scholarships possible.

During the reception, Alexandria Roy, nursing student and recipient of the Debra Wacker Nursing Scholarship and Ralston Family Scholarship, shared a testimonial about the profound impact their scholarship has had on their educational journey:

“With these scholarships, I am more determined than ever to continue my education and develop into the best nurse I can be. My experiences have instilled in me an unwavering commitment to serve those in need. I pledge to use these scholarships as a catalyst for positive change, not just in my life but in the lives of others. I aspire to be a beacon of hope for those facing hardships, just as this scholarship has been a beacon of hope for me.”

The foundation also took a moment to honor the memory of former Cuesta College Superintendent/President Dr. Marie E. Rosenwasser, whose endowed scholarship continues to influence students’ lives positively.

The foundation’s commitment to supporting students is reflected in its allocation of funds across three key areas:

The Cuesta Promise: The foundation will provide over $400,000 to support the Cuesta Promise, which offers two years of fee-free education to all incoming San Luis Obispo County high school graduates.

Annual scholarships: The foundation will provide over $500,000 in scholarships to current students, recognizing their academic achievements and providing financial assistance to help them continue their education.

Other financial support: The foundation will provide over $100,000 in further financial support, such as awards, named student scholarships, and additional financial assistance.

For more information about the Cuesta College Foundation or to find out more about giving opportunities, visit cuesta.edu/give/ or call (805) 546-3279.

