Cuesta College hosting annual Ethnic Studies Teach-In this Friday

Event to feature speakers, workshops, performances

– Cuesta College’s Ethnic Studies Department will present the 2023 Ethnic Studies Teach-In on April 21, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The event will be held hybrid both at the San Luis Obispo campus and online via Zoom and YouTube live stream.

The program includes keynote speaker, Ethnic Studies Professor Brittany Wiley from Shasta College, who is also a Paso Robles High School alumna. She will be joined by student-led workshops and an art showcase, lunch with a drag performance by Cal Poly Drag Club, and a plenary panel with local educators and school administrators from San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara County school districts, moderated by Aletha M. Harven, host of the YouTube series, Transformative Conversations on promoting equity and inclusion in education and beyond. The event will also feature live Spanish interpretation thanks to Bridging Voices-Uniendo Voces.

Rita Casaverde, executive director of the Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County, shared her excitement about partnering with the Cuesta College Ethnic Studies department to bring this event to the community: “We are proud to partner with Cuesta College Ethnic Studies for this year’s teach-in. We believe that the only way to achieve true equity is to understand the experience and contributions of different racial and ethnic groups from a holistic point of view.”

“Last year’s teach-in was a great success, and we are thrilled to continue building momentum for Ethnic Studies and anti-racist efforts on our campuses and in our communities,” Mario Espinoza-Kulick, one of the event organizers, added.

The Cuesta College Ethnic Studies Teach-In is co-sponsored by the Ethnic Studies Department, Office of Instruction, Applied Behavioral Sciences Division, Equity and Student Success Committee, Student Life, Cultural Center, Cuesta Pride, Associated Students of Cuesta College (ASCC), and the Diversity Coalition of San Luis Obispo County with generous support from the Cuesta College Foundation and Planned Parenthood California Central Coast.

Register for Zoom with Spanish interpretation available: https://tinyurl.com/CCESTeachIn2023-Zoom

Register for in-person at Cuesta College’s SLO Campus: https://tinyurl.com/CCESTeachIn2023-F2F

