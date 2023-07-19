Cuesta College offering ‘fast track’ enrollment days

Enrollment events planned at both campuses, online

– Cuesta College has announced the upcoming Fast Track Registration Days, an event dedicated to helping current and prospective students seamlessly enroll in classes for the fall semester. Taking place in a one-day, in-person format, this event offers comprehensive support and assistance with academic counseling, financial aid, online orientation, class registration, and more.

“Fast Track Registration Days is tailored to meet the needs of future, returning, and current Cuesta College students,” said Aaron Borgeson, director of outreach and enrollment services. “It is a convenient one-stop solution to address any questions related to registration, counseling, or financial aid and ensures a smooth transition into the fall semester. Every student is welcome, and we’re here to put you on the fast track to success.”

Upcoming events will be available on the following dates and times:

July 19, 27, and Aug. 2, 9, 10, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., North County Campus

July 19, 26, and Aug. 2, 9, 4 – 6 p.m., virtual on Zoom

July 25, 26, and Aug. 1, 8, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., San Luis Obispo Campus

July 25, and Aug. 1, 8, 4 – 6 p.m., San Luis Obispo Campus

Aug. 12, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., San Luis Obispo Campus

The events at the San Luis Obispo campus will be held in Building 3100, Room 3131. For the North County campus, participants can visit the Campus Center, Building N1000, 2nd Floor. Free parking is available at the San Luis Obispo campus in Lot 3 and the North County campus in Lot 10.

Participants are encouraged to register by visiting this link to secure their spots. However, walk-in registration will also be available. New students are advised to submit a Cuesta College application prior to attending a registration session unless application support is needed during the event.

Students can visit the dedicated webpage for additional information.

