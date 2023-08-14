Cuesta College students return for new fall semester

Fall semester begins today

– The fall semester begins Aug. 14 at Cuesta College. Students can find a comprehensive listing of classes on the class finder and register for courses at bit.ly/cuestaregistration through Aug. 27 with instructor approval.

“Whether you’re charting a course for educational achievement or aiming high in your career aspirations, Cuesta College is here to guide and support you every step of the way,” said Superintendent / President Dr. Jill Stearns. Providing more pathways toward academic and personal growth, comprehensive degrees and certificate offerings are available across the following areas of study:

Business, agriculture, hospitality, and legal

Creative arts, humanities, and communication

Education and information

English as a second language and adult education

Health and wellness

Skilled trades and technology

Social and behavioral sciences and human services

Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM)

“I am fortunate to support a team of innovative and dedicated faculty and staff, providing our STEM students with valuable and unique experiences,” said Erin Naegle, Instructional Dean of STEM. Cuesta College’s commitment to real-world learning is evident in projects such as studying eelgrass populations in the Morro Bay estuary and wind tunnel collaborations with Cal Poly.

The fall semester marks a significant milestone as Cuesta College becomes a MESA (Mathematics, Engineering, Science, Achievement) campus funded by a $1.5 million state grant. MESA extends academic support, career guidance, and community-building for under-represented students in STEM fields, aligning with Cuesta College’s mission to empower all students on their educational journey.

“Our guiding question is: How can we better help students complete their educational goals, successfully transfer, and envision their future careers,” said Naegle. “Ultimately, we strive to foster an educational environment where students deepen their sense of wonder and contribute significantly to their communities.”

The creative arts, humanities, and communication area has had growth in commercial music and recording arts programs. Students revel in songwriting classes and private instrument lessons and receive hands-on experiences behind the controls of a 48-channel professional soundboard or making mixes on an Ableton Live music station. Beginners, too, can unleash their musical potential, discovering a world of artistic expression in a voice or piano class.

“We take pride in our exceptional faculty, the top of their league in the Central Coast, who teach a wide range of instruments and vocal styles,” said Dean of Instruction for Creative Arts, Humanities, and Communication Aubrey Kuan Roderick.

The fall semester also shines a spotlight on the visual arts, with art exhibitions at the Harold J. Miossi Art Gallery on the San Luis Obispo campus:

Molly Segal: Aug. 31 – Oct. 13

The Faculty Show: Oct. 26 – Dec. 8

For more details on these art exhibitions, please visit the gallery’s webpage or call (805) 546-3201.

New Cuesta College students are invited to attend Connect@Cuesta, a free event designed to help students find their place within the Cuesta College campus community. The events will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at the San Luis Obispo campus and Thursday, Aug. 31, at the North County campus from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Learn how to navigate the campuses, access academic and campus resources, and connect with fellow students, faculty, and staff. Connect@Cuesta For more information, visit the website or email Student Life and Leadership at studentlife@cuesta.edu.

