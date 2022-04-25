Cuesta College swimmers win 17th conference title

Three-day event ended Saturday

– The Cuesta College Men’s Swimming Team dominated the Western State Conference Championships held at Cuesta College. The three-day event ended Saturday. Three Cuesta swimmers each won three individual events. As a result, they shared the WSC Swimmer-of-the-Year Award.

Lucas Esenwein, who attended Morro Bay High School, won the 50-freestyle, the 100-free and the 100-butterfly. He set new Cuesta College records in the freestyle events: 20.53 and 45.22. Esenwein is 6’4” and weighs 195 pounds. Stash Perry of Oakdale won the 200, 500 and 1650-free. He broke the oldest school record on the books in the 500-freestyle, dating back to 1994. His record time was 4:37.92. Perry is 6’7” and weighs 190.

Freshman Andrew Lopez of Brentwood won the 100 and 200-breaststroke. He also won the 200-Individual Medley. He broke school records in the 100 and 200-breaststroke with times of 56.83, and 2:06.47. Lopez is 5’10 and weighs 155.

The Cuesta team moves on to the state championships to be held May 5th at East LA College. The Cuesta Aqua-Cats finished second at the California State Championships three times (1995, 2002, 2002.) If they can win it this year, they will bring home the first state title since Cuesta College Women’s Volleyball won the state championships in 1985 and 1986.

