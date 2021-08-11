Cuesta College’s Fall semester begins August 16

Masks to be required for all students, vaccinations ‘strongly encouraged’

–The Fall 2021 semester begins Aug. 16 at Cuesta College. Approximately 40-percent of classes are held in person on the San Luis Obispo and North County campuses. While online course offerings are still available, students can also register for classes with an in-person component in the areas of agriculture, chemistry, computer information systems, construction technology, drama, engineering, English as a second language, human development & human services, kinesiology, mathematics, music, and more. A complete list of courses is available on the class finder, and students can register at bit.ly/cuestaregistration.

“I am looking forward to a successful and healthy fall semester as we welcome back our students both in-person and online,” said Dr. Jill Stearns, Cuesta College Superintendent / President. “As it has been since the start of the pandemic, Cuesta College’s highest priority remains the safety and well-being of our campus community.”

For those returning to campus, health and safety guidelines remain in effect. Following CDC recommendations, proper face coverings are required in all indoor public areas and shared spaces for all students and campus visitors, regardless of vaccination status. While there are currently no vaccination mandates, all students and employees are strongly encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Vaccination appointments are available on the California Department of Public Health’s My Turn website.

In alignment with CDC disinfecting protocols, classrooms and office spaces are regularly sanitized with quaternary disinfectants, alcohol, and bleach. Additionally, mobile air filtration units and ion-enhanced ventilation systems have been installed to improve air quality in buildings.

Student support services and success programs have returned to campus to serve students at all three locations. Online support continues to be available through the virtual lobby. Services include academic counseling, enrollment support, food pantry, transfer planning, and tutoring.

New for the fall semester, all students are eligible to receive one free grab-and-go meal per day. Meals are provided Monday through Friday in the cafeteria from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the San Luis Obispo campus and 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at the North County campus. Fall 2021 Student ID cards are required to pick up a free meal starting the second week of the semester.

Every Cuesta College student, regardless of income, is eligible for financial assistance and emergency funds to support college enrollment. To date, over $4 million has been given out to students in response to the pandemic. Information is available on the Financial Aid webpage.

Students on both campuses can once again enjoy free Regional Transit Authority (RTA) bus services for the first two weeks of the semester by showing their student ID or printed class schedule. For full details on RTA service hours and routes, please call (805) 541-2228 or visit slorta.org.

For the first time at Cuesta College, courses in Ethnic Studies are available through the Division of Applied Behavioral Sciences taught by Dr. Mario Espinoza-Kulick and Dr. Rosemary Wrenn. One of the curriculum’s courses, Ethnic Studies for Educators, is among the first of its kind in the California Community College system and builds on the successful Teacher Pathways Program. According to Dr. Wrenn, the course aims to support future teachers by enhancing their skills and knowledge base to understand their students better and invite in the community’s cultural contributions.

For daily updates and information on Cuesta College’s ongoing pandemic response, please visit cuesta.edu/covid-19. For questions regarding classes and registration, call (805) 546-3952 or email register@cuesta.edu.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related